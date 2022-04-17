 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Students of the Month names at Union Grove High School

UNION GROVE — Union Grove High School faculty and administration announce students of the month for March 2022.

They are Rylie Bergemann, Josh DeWees, Malik Jenkins, Jonathan Johnson, Nathan Johnson, Anna Klawinski, Ashley Moore, Ty Nelson, Mason Noble, Audrey Peterson, Riley Storm-Voltz, Remmi Sweet, Taylor Tougas, Jack Waters and Caleb Westrum.

Students are chosen by different departments each month and selected according to their academic progress, attitude, effort, behavior, character and responsibility. The recipients are awarded with a certificate and other prizes.

