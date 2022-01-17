Students of the Month at Union Grove High School

UNION GROVE — Faculty and administration honored Students of the Month in November and December at Union Grove High School. They are:
- November: Logan Bulgrin, Andrew Cline, Kylie DeBerg, Jacquelyn Geiss, Maddie Goode, Joey Hansen, Jadyn Hohnke, Anthony Lena, Carolyn May, Ryan Miller, Hannah Orcutt, Shannon Roberts, Olivia Sheahan, Wesley Squires and Cole Widenski.
- December: Aiden Corveleyn, Jacob Elmer, Stephanie Fortier, Edgar French, Jessica Griffey, Ariena Gronholm, Ryan Hoke, Laura Hood-Brennan, Austin Keeku, Callie Klepp, Maggie Ludvigsen, Adelle Polzin, Lilyan Rodriguez, Jake Rupert and Naomirae Truchon.
Fifteen students are chosen by different departments each month and selected according to their academic progress, attitude, effort, behavior, character and responsibility. The recipients are awarded with a certificate and other prizes.