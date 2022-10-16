Students of Month named at Union Grove High School

UNION GROVE — These Union Grove High School students were named students of the month for September: Emilee Neumann, Isabella Breiling, Abby Johnson, Mehlia Michna, Ben Jenks, Scout Weidner, Emma Langdon, Larah Hood-Brennan, Jack Peterson, Olivia Czuk, Noah Moris, Ethan Saunders, Josh DeWees, Joey Hansen and Kyra Hagen.
Students are chosen by different departments each month and selected according to their academic progress, attitude, effort, behavior, character and responsibility. The recipients are awarded with a certificate and other prizes.