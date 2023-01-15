 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Students of month at RLHS

RACINE — Racine Lutheran High School announces senior Grace Hansen and sophomore Malachi Reinders were selected as the Students of the Month for December. Students are nominated by faculty considering the 2022-23 school year theme from Matthew 5:16: “Let your light shine.”

Hansen was nominated for being cheerful, mature and a positive influence in class. Recently, Hansen embraced many extra responsibilities to prepare for the school’s Christmas service.

Reinders was honored for going out of his way to show kindness to his classmates and teachers. In addition, he volunteers to help teachers clean and organize classrooms at the end of the period.

