Students may enter Culture of Life essay contest

RACINE — Monsignor Stanley B. Witkowiak Council 697 of the Knights of Columbus invites students in grades seven to 12 to compete in the annual statewide Culture of Life essay contest. The theme is “How Can I Help to Promote Adoption as an Alternative to Abortion for Women and Teens in Crisis Pregnancies in My School, Parish and Community? How Can I Help Crisis Pregnancy Centers to Promote This Mission to Aid the Unborn?”