Students may enter Culture of Life essay contest

RACINE — Monsignor Stanley B. Witkowiak Council 697 of the Knights of Columbus invites students in grades seven to 12 to compete in the annual statewide Culture of Life essay contest. The theme is “How Can I Help to Promote Adoption as an Alternative to Abortion for Women and Teens in Crisis Pregnancies in My School, Parish and Community? How Can I Help Crisis Pregnancy Centers to Promote This Mission to Aid the Unborn?”
Judging will be based on expression of idea, originality, factual correctness, relationship to the theme and grammar.
Contest information has been supplied to local private, parochial and public middle and high schools or go to bit.ly/3ws4FQY.
Essays are due by March 15. Send to Bill Frayer, 2339 Meachem St., Racine, WI 53403. For more information, call Frayer at 262-633-7887 or email frayerfamily@yahoo.com.