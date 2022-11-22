Students invited to enter poster contests

RACINE — Monsignor S.B. Witkowiak Council 697 of the Knights of Columbus is announcing its annual “True Meaning of Christmas” poster contest open to youth in grades one to four in a school or homeschooled.

They are also offering an opportunity for students ages 5 and 10 to 14 to join the Knights supreme and state councils to begin participation in their “Keep Christ in Christmas” poster contest.

The posters can be done on regular paper, construction paper or tag board not to exceed 12 inches by 18 inches, using crayons, watercolors, colored pencils, magic markers, ink, chalk, pastels or charcoal. They are to be the original work of the student. Students should not put the words of the theme on the poster.

Posters must have an entry label on the back of the poster which includes student name, grade, parent/guardian name, complete address, phone number, school attended and email address.

Posters are due to Council 697 by Dec. 31. They can be mailed to Knights of Columbus Council 697, 2516 Winthrop Ave., Racine, WI 53403 or they can be dropped off in the container on the porch of McGivney Hall, 2516 Winthrop Ave. (one block east of St. Lucy’s Parish).

Prizes are awarded and winners advance to further competition. For poster pickup or more information, call Bill Frayer at 262-633-7887 or 262-945-1095 or email entry forms to frayerfamily@yahoo.com.