RACINE — Lake Michigan was clear, and a chilly 54 degrees last week at Zoo Beach, as recorded by a group of Walden III middle school students.
Those students were just a small portion of the 1,500 Racine Unified seventh graders who made trips in May to the beach where they investigated water quality through the Healthy Beaches program.
Walden student Neil Wright III said he most enjoyed going into Lake Michigan in rubber waders to collect water samples.
“I learned that there are a lot of man-made things in the stream that prevent garbage from getting into the lake,” Wright said.
At Zoo Beach, students learned about the ways that the natural filtration system there helps to filter things like bacteria out of the water. The wetland cells there were installed in the early 2000s, when the beach was being regularly closed to swimming due to high bacteria levels.
Students who attend the Healthy Beaches program test the water that flows through the natural treatment system, the overflow for heavy rains that goes directly out to the beach and is untreated and the water in the lake and then they compare the three.
Student Helena Parizek said that during the program she learned about actions the city takes to prevent pollution from getting into the lake. Parizek believes these actions are important because Racine gets its water from the lake.
“They learn some science but they hopefully also learn that their community is a pretty cool place,” said Todd Brennan, senior policy manager for the Alliance for the Great Lakes. “And we all have a part to keep it a healthy, cool place.”
A team effort
The Healthy Beaches program, which is in its eighth year, is coordinated through a partnership between Alliance for the Great Lakes and the Great Lakes Community Conservation Corps and is funded through a grant from SC Johnson.
The alliance has headed up the program for the past eight years, but will be handing over the reins to the GLCCC next year. The alliance is a regional organization based in Chicago that works to protect all of the Great lakes, while GLCCC serves the greater Milwaukee area and is based in Racine.
GLCCC students educated the seventh graders at the beach this year, with the support of the alliance. The corps provides high school degrees to young adults ages 17-25. Through GLCCC, the young adult students spend a half-day in the classroom learning trades and the other half doing conservation work, like through the Healthy Beaches program. Through the program, GLCCC students learn information about the beach and water quality and then pass that information on to the seventh grade students. Corps students typically come from underprivileged backgrounds.
“Our (GLCCC) students are learning these new things, things that they normally wouldn’t really get because they’re underprivileged students, we’re teaching it to them and they’re taking their knowledge and their information and teaching the seventh graders,” said Haley Avery, GLCCC’s clean air and clean water coordinator.
Allison Gifford, a seventh-grade student at Walden III, said overall she had a good experience at Zoo Beach. Gifford was the note taker for her group and liked seeing and recording the water clarity first-hand. Wright also enjoyed his time at the beach.
“It’s a great program, and I hope they keep doing it,” he said.
“Our (GLCCC) students are learning these new things, things that they normally wouldn’t really get because they’re underprivileged students, we’re teaching it to them and they’re taking their knowledge and their information and teaching the seventh graders.” Haley Avery, Great Lakes Community Conservation Corps clean air and clean water coordinator
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.