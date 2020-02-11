Students deliver piglets at Union Grove High School

“It was amazing,” Amy said.

Monitoring with purpose

Although viewing the streaming video of Click and her piglets has become popular among the UGHS community and beyond, it was initially set up as a way to keep an eye on her in case she went into labor when unattended.

Because of the streaming issues on the day of the birth, Amy and Allie FaceTimed agri-science teacher Katie Hagemann using their phones to keep her classes updated. The girls began to be able to see the signs of when the next piglet was coming and would tell Hagemann so her students could gather around and watch.

“I think it was really cool, because we were the only two students out here,” Amy said.

When the sisters returned to the school building that day, teachers and students wanted to know about the experience.

Follow their progress

Following the technical difficulties on the day of the birth, the school began using YouTube to livestream Click and her piglets. A link to the livestream is on the UGHS homepage, ug.k12.wi.us.