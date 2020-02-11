Students deliver piglets at Union Grove High School

UNION GROVE — Click the sow gave birth live on camera at Union Grove High School facilities, and so many people were watching that the streaming video could not keep up.
Click’s temporary home is the horse barn on district-owned property just north of the school, 3433 S. Colony Ave. She arrived Jan. 19 and gave birth to 12 piglets on Jan. 22, with help from sisters, Amy and Allie Storm-Voltz, both UGHS students.
Attending the births from about 8:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. were Amy, a senior, and Allie, a junior, and school counselor Katie Johnson, who brought Click to the school from her parents’ farm.
“The girls did all the work,” Johnson said. “They did a really good job and they didn’t shy away from it. I mean, it’s slimy. It’s birth.”
Johnson helped to deliver the first three piglets while Amy and Allie watched and then they handled the rest.
“The third one was the biggest guy, so actually Mrs. Johnson went in there and pulled him out and then like 10 minutes apart they were shooting out,” Amy said.
Allie learned that if she rubbed the sow’s teat, it would help stimulate contractions. The sisters had seen a cow give birth at their cousin’s dairy farm, but never a pig.
“It was amazing,” Amy said.
Monitoring with purpose
Although viewing the streaming video of Click and her piglets has become popular among the UGHS community and beyond, it was initially set up as a way to keep an eye on her in case she went into labor when unattended.
Because of the streaming issues on the day of the birth, Amy and Allie FaceTimed agri-science teacher Katie Hagemann using their phones to keep her classes updated. The girls began to be able to see the signs of when the next piglet was coming and would tell Hagemann so her students could gather around and watch.
“I think it was really cool, because we were the only two students out here,” Amy said.
When the sisters returned to the school building that day, teachers and students wanted to know about the experience.
Follow their progress
Following the technical difficulties on the day of the birth, the school began using YouTube to livestream Click and her piglets. A link to the livestream is on the UGHS homepage, ug.k12.wi.us.
About 24 after they were born, students in Hagemann’s intro to agriculture class got to hold them and learn how to give them shots. Piglets are typically given two shots at that time.
Click and her piglets will stay at the school for about a month so that they can nurse. Click will then go back to the farm to be bred again in the summer. One of the piglets will be donated to the Union Grove FFA and others will become 4-H show animals or market animals. Ten piglets survived the first couple of weeks, which Johnson said is typical.
Union Grove just started its agriculture program two years ago and added Hagemann, its second teacher, this year. School officials hope that the program will give students an appreciation for farming and insight into various agriculture-related careers.
Carrie Jacobs, UGHS’s first agriculture teacher. said this is just the start of livestock being used for education. The school plans to bring in a sheep and a goat to give birth at the school facility sometime in the future.
“Click was the first one to give birth here, but she certainly won’t be the last,” Jacobs said. “So there will plenty of opportunities to hopefully watch other critters in the stalls.”
