Students create glo art show for parents

RAICNE — EverGreen Academy’s elementary school held its parent teacher conferences Nov. 21-22. Parents had the opportunity to visit with their child’s teacher and peruse the Scholastic Book Fair but everyone was excited to attend a Glo Art Show created by Katie Morgan’s elementary art classes in the gym.
This immersion experience was a two-week process for Morgan’s art students which started with learning about chemical reactions and what would cause things to glow. The students in 4K to fifth grade then experimented with which colors would glow and which would not when they turned on the black lights that were placed throughout the art room. Once the students determined the most effective colors and shapes, they began to design various animals to go with their woodland background.
To complete the woodsy effect, Morgan brought in a wide variety of Christmas trees and backdrops using gymnastic mats to produce a maze-like effect. As students and their parents walked through the gym, they searched for their art projects.