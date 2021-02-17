Students collect shoes to change lives

BURLINGTON — An integral part of the mission of Burlington Catholic School (BCS) is to help others in need.
As part of the curriculum of Catholic Schools Week, the sixth-grade classes at BCS are conducting a used shoe drive for families in need. BCS students have a goal of collecting 700 pairs of shoes.
Members of the community are invited to drop off used shoes through Feb. 18 at both Burlington Catholic School campuses — St. Mary's, 225 W. State St., and St. Charles, 449 Conkey St.
BCS is partnering with local services as well as a local, international non-profit organization, Changing A Destiny of Waterford, as part of the sixth-grade service project and Biztown business plan curriculum.
“This class project allows students to be involved in helping others, both locally and throughout the world while learning their own business development exercises," said Pam Kramer, sixth-grade teacher. "We are not only collaborating with the grades within our own campus but the local community and international organizations. It starts with a single ripple before it grows into waves."
“Part of our mission here at BCS is to teach our students to help others in need," said Kramer. "The collecting of shoes is part of our religious curriculum and it ties nicely into our Biztown program curriculum. Biztown helps students learn real world business building and life skills. This project shows a connection between class learning and how people around the world are in need of the same skills."
Changing A Destiny collects shoes for Kenyans to set up shoe shops and be able to support their families. This helps teach the value of money and to enable them to better their own lives. Its mission is to improve the lives of children in Kenya by purchasing land and building a school. Changing A Destiny began after co-founder Kathy Kohl went on a personal mission trip to Kenya. She witnessed poverty in which the children live with no hope to improve their situation without education. For more information, go to changingadestiny.org.