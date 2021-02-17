Students collect shoes to change lives

BURLINGTON — An integral part of the mission of Burlington Catholic School (BCS) is to help others in need.

As part of the curriculum of Catholic Schools Week, the sixth-grade classes at BCS are conducting a used shoe drive for families in need. BCS students have a goal of collecting 700 pairs of shoes.

Members of the community are invited to drop off used shoes through Feb. 18 at both Burlington Catholic School campuses — St. Mary's, 225 W. State St., and St. Charles, 449 Conkey St.

BCS is partnering with local services as well as a local, international non-profit organization, Changing A Destiny of Waterford, as part of the sixth-grade service project and Biztown business plan curriculum.

“This class project allows students to be involved in helping others, both locally and throughout the world while learning their own business development exercises," said Pam Kramer, sixth-grade teacher. "We are not only collaborating with the grades within our own campus but the local community and international organizations. It starts with a single ripple before it grows into waves."