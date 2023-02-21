RACINE — Students interested in boat building can join an after-school class.
Small boat builders work in the schools of Racine to support math, science and reading teachers. They do this by building small sailboats, canoes, kayaks and stand-up paddle boards. Practical application of measuring lengths, angles, symmetry and reading of complex directions are incorporated in the classes. Students also learn to use hand and power tools, adhesives and fasteners, and learn about properties of the materials they are using.
Students interested in participating should contact Roger Chernik at 262-989-7530 or email is rkchernik@gmail.com.
Boat builders interested in volunteering to teach can contact Chernik.