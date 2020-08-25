Students awarded Steve Case Memorial Scholarship

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Two Racine high school graduates recently received a $1,000 Steve Case Memorial Scholarship.

They are Adele Senzig of Park High School and Matthew Friesema of Case High School. Senzig received the award by exemplifying leadership, confidence and sense of adventure. In addition to her academics, she took time out to help others in her community. Senzig plans to attend Carthage College and pursue a degree in business and sports management.

Friesema not only had high academics and athletic ability, it was highly evident that community service and helping others is an integral part of his lifestyle. His work ethic and leadership also stands out. Friesema plans to attend Milwaukee Area Technical College.

Steve Case spent his teaching and coaching career with Racine Unified schools for almost 40 years. His family established this scholarship for college-bound seniors from RUSD who have participated and excelled in athletics and have exhibited a strong work ethic and devotion in the classroom and community. This is the first year two scholarships were awarded. For information, go to stevecasememorial.org.

