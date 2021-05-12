Students are CEOs for a day at Junior Achievement Business Challenge

MILWAUKEE — Fifty-five students from nine southeast Wisconsin high schools were CEOs for the day while competing in the virtual JA Business Challenge April 28.
Participating schools included Case High School in Mount Pleasant.
Student teams were paired with community mentors to run a virtual manufacturing company using JA Titan, a computer business simulation. Students competing in the business strategy tournament made decisions regarding price, production, marketing, capital investment, and research and development. Winning teams had the best Performance Index, a combination of net income, retained earnings, and market share.
Case students Floyd Dawson and Helena Pudzisz were among students receiving $750 scholarships for first place, and Philip Allen and Edwin Garibay received a $200 Kohls gift card for second place. All winners advanced to the statewide JA Business Challenge Championship May 4.