Students achieve AP Scholar status

Nora Schultz of Horlick High School was named an AP Scholar with Distinction by earning an average score of at least 3.5 on all AP exams taken and scores of 3 or higher on five or more of these exams. She also earned the title of National AP Scholar. To earn this recognition, students must receive an average score of at least 4 on all AP exams taken and scores of 4 or higher on eight or more of these exams.