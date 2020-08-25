Students achieve AP Scholar status

RACINE — The Racine Unified School District is celebrating the work of 51 high school students for achieving AP Scholar status in 2020, including one National AP Scholar. These students not only excelled on these rigorous exams, but did so in the middle of a global pandemic and transitioning to online learning.
The College Board’s Advanced Placement Program provides students with the opportunity to take rigorous college-level courses while still in high school and to earn college credit, advanced placement or both for successful performance on the AP exams.
These students achieved AP Scholar designation by completing three or more AP exams with scores of 3 or higher:
- Horlick High School: Adrianna Avila, Hannah Bartelt, Isabelle Buhler, Nicholas Engevold, Paige Hagemann, Elizabeth Hanstedt, Madisyn Lafave, Emma Latus, Grace Makowski, Alejandra Martinez, Anthony Pitrof, Olivia Pitrof, Mackenzie Reischl, Tia Ricchio, Thomas Ruiz, Charles Shilhavy, Kathryn Sisak, David Stephan, Tyler Vela, Kayla Vitek.
- Park High School: Mayle Aburto, Elida Coronado, Elizabeth Czosnek, Mariah Davis, Logan Downing, Amanda Gonzales, Elisabeth Greulich, Maliah Halkowitz, Najee Jones, Erin Ketterhagen, Andrew Lawson, Vito Siehr, Caitlyn Steensen.
- Walden III High School: Paige Allen, Sarah Frickensmith, Jordan Lou, Sophie Young.
These students achieved AP Scholars with honor by earning an average score of at least 3.25 on all AP exams taken and scores of 3 or higher on four or more of these exams:
- Horlick High School: Alexander Opichka.
- Park High School: Alexis Betker, Antonia Sosa.
- Walden III High School: Brandon Nielsen, Nolan Tremelling.
Nora Schultz of Horlick High School was named an AP Scholar with Distinction by earning an average score of at least 3.5 on all AP exams taken and scores of 3 or higher on five or more of these exams. She also earned the title of National AP Scholar. To earn this recognition, students must receive an average score of at least 4 on all AP exams taken and scores of 4 or higher on eight or more of these exams.
Mackenzie Reischl and Nora Schultz of Horlick achieved the AP Capstone Diploma which is granted to students who earn scores of 3 or higher in AP Seminar and AP Research and on four additional AP exams of their choosing.
These Horlick students achieved the AP Seminar and Research Certificate: Hannah Bartelt, Abigail Dineen, Elizabeth Hanstedt and Amber Schuls.
The AP Seminar and Research Certificate is granted to students who earn scores of 3 or higher in both AP Seminar and AP Research.
