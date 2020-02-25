Student researches virtual reality to help chronic and acute pain

Different techniques

According to Nakad, there are a few different kinds of VR someone can use. One of them is stereoscopic, which uses a monitor or projector to show images on a screen. Another is a head-mounted display, which requires the person to wear a headset or goggles to view three-dimensional images, which is more immersive.

Everyone is different, so the choice of which virtual reality simulation to use for each patient is crucial to the study. If patients are more immersed in VR, they are more likely to be distracted from their pain, which can depend on the type of simulation they are immersed in.

“Finding that balance is difficult, because every person is different, so people will have different preferences,” says Nakad. “If somebody likes golfing, and you give them a golfing simulation they’re going to be much more immersed in that.”

A tool to fight opioids?

By testing the use of VR to help alleviate short-term and chronic pain, Nakad hopes the research will also eventually decrease patient use of highly addictive opioids-a rising health crisis in the United States.