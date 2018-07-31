LA CROSSE — Life may be a blur for 20-year-old Hunter Lemerond, but she doesn’t see it that way.
Lemerond is legally blind, yet few things stand in her way, as the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse business major is not one for resentment or wallowing.
“I try not to let anything stop me from doing something,” Lemerond said. “ I don’t let it bring me down.”
By age 17, around a third of children are prescribed glasses, and Lemerond wasn’t alarmed when her vision began to waver in middle school. The onset was so gradual she didn’t realize how poor her eyesight had become until she was referred to a retina specialist at 12. Having been born with perfect vision, Lemerond was surprised by her diagnosis of Stargardt’s disease, a form of hereditary macular dystrophy for which her parents unknowingly carried genes. The condition affects the macula, the area at the center of the retina, killing the cells that sense light. About one in 10,000 people have the condition, generally appearing between the ages of 10 to 20. There is no treatment or cure for the progressive disease.
“I think I didn’t totally grasp what it meant,” Lemerond said of the diagnosis. “It hadn’t really held me back that much because I didn’t know what it would entail. I had to learn to advocate for myself.”
While unable to drive or participate in sports, school proved the biggest obstacle, the classroom whiteboard was hazy and the print in her textbooks illegible. The strain on her eyes is painful by the end of the day, yet Lemerond persists, determined to excel at both school and life with 20/400 vision.
One of 10
Her sophomore year at UW-La Crosse, the De Pere native learned of the Wisconsin Council of the Blind and Visually Impaired from her specialist at the university’s Access Center, through which she receives accommodations such as PowerPoint notes and tests printed in large fonts. Submitting an essay, letters of recommendation and her GPA report, Lemerond was selected to receive a $2,000 scholarship, and was awarded in May with an additional $2,000 scholarship for her junior year. Ten “impressive” students were chosen for a 2018 scholarship, with council CEO Denise Jess saying, “I am hopeful that they will make a positive difference in the world. Our warmest congratulations and best wishes to everyone.”
“I’m just very grateful to the council for supporting my education, and I hope to give back in the future,” Lemerond said.
Lemerond feels rewarded helping others, having traveled to Montana in high school for a mission trip, working alongside hundreds of students from across the country. Among their efforts was repairing a dilapidated home for a low-income family with two young children, helping with painting, replacing broken windows and fixing the fence. Lemerond found it difficult to say goodbye to the children and her fellow students after the trip concluded.
Wanting to help others
Lemerond aspires to continue her volunteer efforts, perhaps serving on the board of the Wisconsin Council of the Blind and Visually Impaired and contributing financially to help other students like they helped her. Her career aspirations involve her love of fashion, with her dream job being a women’s clothing buyer for a store like Target, selecting garments, making purchasing decisions and designing displays.
Though Lemerond’s vision has been steady over the past few years, it has the potential to decline further. The only one of her family and friends to have a severe vision impairment, her outlook is one of positivity, not envy.
“I kind of take it like I’m different, but in a good way,” Lemerond said. “I like being different.”
