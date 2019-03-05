MOUNT PLEASANT — Music. Poetry. Dance. Fashion. Art. A celebration of various facets of black culture at Case High School last week was the brainchild of three seniors at the school.
The program, on Feb. 28, marked the last day of Black History Month.
“I’ve heard so many students saying how it’s the end of Black History month and they haven’t learned anything from the school,” said Jada Freeman, one of the organizers. “Now the school has done something.”
The celebration included a performance by the Case High School Jazz band, hip-hop dances by two student groups and a passionate monologue by Kejuan Goldsmith from the play “Red Velvet,” which is based on the life of 19th century actor Ira Aldridge, the first black man to play Othello at London’s Covent Garden.
Students modeled African American fashions from 1920s styles influenced by the Harlem Renaissance, to natural hair and afros as symbols of black pride in the 1960s, to the colorful fashions of the 1990s.
The organizers — Freeman, along with Esteban Sauceda and Jasmine Pawelski — said the event was the first Black History Month program at Case in two years. As seniors, they wanted to create a positive legacy before they leave the school. Freeman had the initial idea for the event, and brought it to fruition with help from the other organizers, as well as the rest of the Student Council Renaissance Committee and its adviser, Amiee Jensen. The Renaissance Committee is focused on inclusion and ensuring that all students have a voice.
Local black history
Clayborn Benson III, founder of the Wisconsin Black Historical Society, explained to the students how and why many African Americans settled in the Racine and Milwaukee areas during the mid-20th Century.
He told the story of the children of farmers from southern states who moved to southeast Wisconsin in the 1940s — many of them after serving in World War II — not only for jobs, but for educational opportunities for their children. Some of them had come to terms with the fact that they would never learn to read or write, but wanted to make a better life for their kids.
Benson also told the students that Wisconsin was the only state to openly defy the Fugitive Slave Act, which started with the arrest of an escaped slave, Joshua Glover, who worked in Racine.
According to an article from The Journal Times archives, a mob of about 5,000 freed Glover from jail in Milwaukee and he then fled to Canada. A legal fight between the state and federal government followed. Ultimately, the state Legislature passed a law forbidding Wisconsin officials from enforcing the Fugitive Slave Act, a constitutional law.
Sauceda said his goal for the program was to celebrate the diversity of black history.
While Freeman said, “I want them (fellow students) to take away some knowledge. I want them to know about black people as a culture. I just want them to be enlightened.”
The organizers said they were excited to see their vision come to fruition and hope that the underclassmen in the Renaissance Committee continue to hold the event in the future.
“A lot of times the staff are kind of doing the events at schools, but I feel like sometimes it’s good to have students do events, because we understand what our peers want to see but also can educate our peers about what they need to know,” Sauceda said.
