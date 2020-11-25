Student from Racine helps with cleanup effort

He said the water quality wasn’t great. “You could see oil in the water,” he said.

Students also found a debris dam. A table in the stream snagged other items and was blocking water flow. Students pulled out the table and broke up the blockage.

The parts of a couch that they found were waterlogged and weighed several hundred pounds apiece, making it hard work to carry the parts up the steep banks, Jones said.

“You could see visibly how much cleaner it was when we were done. Every piece of trash we removed was a step in the right direction,” Jones said. “Everybody was feeling good when we left, like we were hometown superheroes saving things.”

Assistant Professor Keith Gilland suggested the cleanup to the club and provided tools, gloves and trash bags. He also helped the students.

The club worked with Menomonie Public Works Director Randy Eide to have the trash from the creek either be recycled or taken to the dump.

“This was an awesome project,” Eide said. “All urban creeks need some tender care. Galloway creek is no exception, and the problem is compounded because a good portion of the creek is hidden behind homes and is adjacent to private property.”