MOUNT PLEASANT — The culinary students at Case High School will host a Food Truck Festival from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, at the school, 7345 Washington Ave.

Students have been brainstorming, taste-testing and are ready to welcome the community in to experience their creations. Here is the current lineup:

Demeters: Gyro smash burger, pickled red onions, lemon tzatziki ranch.

R.E.M.N.: Tostada, chicken tinga, refried beans, lettuce, cilantro lime sour cream, green sauce.

Federal crime rolls: Philly steak, provolone, kimchi, wrapped in a yeast roll.

Hanoi subs: Bahn Mi, Vietnamese pork belly, pickled vegetables, sriracha mayo, crunchy baguette.

Birria el ray: Ramen, birria broth, short rib, cilantro, onion, avocado, quesadilla cheese.

Wrappers delight: Lettuce wrap, teriyaki chicken, water chestnuts, carrot, bell pepper.

Stacked: Green chili shredded pork, Canadian bacon, sliced pickle, muenster and pepper jack cheeses.

El asador: Taco, carne asada, mango salsa, avocado sauce.

Smokin grub: Smoked pork loin, bacon, jalapeno corn coleslaw, honey and barbecue drizzle.

Tickets are $5 for one truck, $12 for three trucks or $30 for 10 trucks. Tickets are available online at http://news.rusd.org/3J5v7pj.