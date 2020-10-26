Student artists may join exhibit

SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside, 900 Wood Road, invites student artists in grades kindergarten to 12 to participate in "Art = Heart," a special exhibition hosted in the Rita Tallent Picken Regional Center for Arts and Humanities aimed at child artists. Guidelines are:

Think about how being creative and making art brings you joy, comfort, peace, happiness — all things for a positive mindset.

Make an original artwork that can be mailed in a 9-inch by 12-inch envelope (or smaller). Art can be folded if necessary. Postcards and photos will also be accepted.

The deadline for submission is Nov. 20.

To submit the art, include name, school and grade level on the front of the artwork. Mail to: Art = Heart Exhibition, UW-Parkside Mathis Gallery, 900 Wood Road, Kenosha, WI 53144. Those who would like their art returned should include a self-addressed, stamped envelope.

Artwork will be displayed with push-pins pushed into the artwork to secure it to the wall. Prizes will be awarded. Categories include Best in Show, Campus Choice, Most Inventive and Most “Heart.”

Go to uwp.edu/therita for more information.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0