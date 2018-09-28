RACINE — The Racine Founders Rotary Club presented five Racine students with a total of $10,000 in Strive Scholarships.
The Racine Founders Club Rotary offers one-year college Strive scholarships to students graduating from Racine high schools. The Strive Scholarship Committee awards scholarships to students that score the highest in these categories: demonstrated academic improvement/performance through their four years in high school; active involvement in school activities; active involvement in community activities; have overcome adversity in their life; quality and the message of their essay; and one letter of recommendation from a counselor and one from a community leader.
Students receiving the annual award are: Anna Butler, Khiera Hood, Alisson Anguiano-Salas, Christina Warren and Dacoda Zimmerman.
Butler graduated from Case High School by steadily improving her grades. She has met all of her life challenges head on and with a smile on her face.
Her counselor recommendation included this quote:
“Never have I met a more genuine, down-to-earth and dedicated individual. Her resilience on the athletic field speaks volumes as well as her numerous community service activities like RADD.”
Butler will attend Carthage College this fall.
Hood is a graduate of Park High School. Her academic improvement took some serious upward momentum as well as her athletic achievements. She has been described as mature, thoughtful, enthusiastic and responsible. Her work ethic and lasting contribution has earned the respect and admiration of her peers. Hood will be attending the University of Wisconsin-Parkside majoring in graphic design.
Anguiano-Salas attended Walden III High School and improved her grades every single year and is very proud to be first generation diploma earner. She has learned how to balance all of life's work/study challenges as she pours her passion and leadership into helping others. Anguiano-Salas will be attending UW-Parkside majoring in political science, as she aspires to be a supreme court justice.
Warren is a Case High School graduate. Warren is a true story of perseverance and hard work. She is described as resilient and determined as well as an articulate leader. Her decision to stay in school and learn to succeed make us all proud knowing that her best is yet to come as she plans to double major in English and chemistry with a minor in business at Carthage College.
Zimmerman graduated from Horlick High School working hard to improve her academic standing every single year. She was an active member of the Horlick Band as well as a three sport letter winner which pulled her through some difficult times. Her attitude of school spirit, determination and service above self have also contributed to her community service activities. Zimmerman will be attending St. Cloud State University.
Funds for the scholarships come from proceeds from the Racine Founders Rotary Dennis Barry Strive Golf Open.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.