Stoltenberg inducted into Naval Academy

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Devin Stoltenberg, a graduate of The Prairie School, was inducted into the Naval Academy Class of 2026 June 30 and will begin six challenging weeks of basic midshipman training as part of Plebe Summer.

Approximately 1,200 candidates are selected each year for the academy’s “plebe” or freshman class, and each student is required to participate in Plebe Summer. During this time, plebes have no access to television, movies, the internet, and music and also have restricted access to cell phones. They are only permitted to make three calls during the six weeks of Plebe Summer.

The pressure and rigor of Plebe Summer is carefully designed to help plebes prepare for their first academic year at the Naval Academy and the four years of challenges that awaits them. As the summer progresses, plebes rapidly assimilate basic skills in seamanship, navigation, damage control, sailing and handling yard patrol craft. They also learn infantry drill and how to shoot 9mm pistols and M-16 rifles. Other daily training sessions involve moral, mental, physical and professional development and team-building skills.

Stoltenberg was the principal nomination to the U.S. Naval Academy for U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil.