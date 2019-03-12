RACINE COUNTY — The Steve Case Memorial Scholarship Fund is accepting applications for a $1,000 scholarship for college-bound Racine Unified School District seniors.
The scholarship is open to those who have achieved a varsity letter in a minimum of any one sport during their four years of high school athletics. Candidates must also have exhibited a strong work ethic and devotion in the classroom and in their community.
Special consideration may be made for those entering the teaching profession.
The fund was established to honor the name of Steve Case, who had a passion for helping kids realize their academic and athletic potential. A teacher and coach for almost 40 years, he taught German and French and coached many sports, specifically football and wrestling.
At age 68, Steve Case passed away unexpectedly as the result of a sailing accident Oct. 12, 2012, in the Great Chesapeake Bay Schooner Race off the Virginia coast.
Applications are due on April 24 and can be found at www.stevecasememorial.org or through school counselors.
