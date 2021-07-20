Steve Case Memorial Scholarship recipients announced

RACINE — Recipients of a $1,000 Steve Case Memorial Scholarship have been announced. They are Gabriella "Gabi" Berthiaume, a Horlick High School graduate, and Diego Fuentes, a Case High School graduate.

Steve Case spent his teaching and coaching career with Racine Unified schools for almost 40 years. His family established this scholarship for college-bound seniors from RUSD who have participated and excelled in athletics, and have exhibited a strong work ethic and devotion in the classroom and community.

Berthiaume's strong work ethic and commitment proved successful on the girls swim and track and field teams and in her heavy volunteer activity. Her positive and optimistic passion for learning and her can-do spirit made her an ideal recipient for this award. Berthiaume plans to attend the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign to study kinesiology, focusing on recreational therapy and adaptive physical education.

Fuentes's positive nature and leadership skills were evident as he lettered in three sports — football, baseball and wrestling. He plans to attend Carthage College to study education with a goal of a teaching career.

For scholarship news and information, go to stevecasememorial.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0