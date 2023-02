RACINE — The Steve Case Memorial Scholarship Fund is accepting applications for two $1,000 scholarship for college-bound Racine Unified School District seniors.

The scholarship is open to those who have achieved a varsity letter in a minimum of any one sport during their four years of high school athletics. Candidates must also have exhibited a strong work ethic and devotion in the classroom and in their community. Special consideration may be made for those entering the teaching profession.

The fund was established to honor Steve Case who had a passion for helping kids realize their academic and athletic potential. A teacher and coach for almost 40 years, Case taught German and French and coached many sports, specifically football and wrestling. At age 68, Case died unexpectedly as the result of a sailing accident on Oct 12, 2012, in the Great Chesapeake Bay Schooner Race off the Virginia coast.

Applications are due on May 1 and are now available online at stevecasememorialscholarship.org or through school counselors.