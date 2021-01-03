Steil nominates high school students to attend service academies

JANESVILLE — Congressman Bryan Steil recently announced the nomination of 17 high school students from southeast Wisconsin for appointments to attend U.S. service academies. Students from Racine County include:

Alyssa Cornell and Will French, both of Waterford, have been nominated for appointment to the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, New York; the U.S Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo.; and the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md.

Konnor Hill of Burlington and Joseph Sus of Racine have been nominated for appointment to the United States Military Academy in West Point.

Riley Larsen of Caledonia has been nominated for appointment to the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs.

“One great responsibility I have as a member of Congress is to recognize the character, leadership, and academic achievements of high school students in the First District,” said Steil. “I am proud to nominate 17 students to attend our nation’s service academies. These young men and women have excelled in the classroom, extracurriculars and have a passion to service. I am confident these future leaders will serve our nation well.”

Part of the U.S. service academy application process is obtaining a nomination from an authorized nominating source, such as a member of Congress. Acceptance to the academies is highly competitive. Receiving a nomination is the important first step, however, the actual appointment to a service academy is determined by each academy itself.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0