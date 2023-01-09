Steil nominates 16 students for appointment to U.S. service academies

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congressman Bryan Steil announced the nomination of 16 high school students from Wisconsin’s First District for appointments to attend U.S. service academies.
“Each year we have exceptional students apply for a nomination to serve our nation at a U.S. Service Academy," said Steil. "It is an honor to meet with each of these students and hear about their interest in serving our country. The nomination process recognizes students’ character, leadership and academic achievements."
Nominated students from Racine County are:
- U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo.: Hannah Ross, Franksville.
- United States Military Academy in West Point, N.Y.: Isabella Matson, Mount Pleasant.
- United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md.: Kieran Kendall, Burlington; Maxwell Northrop, Waterford.
People are also reading…
Part of the U.S. service academy application process is obtaining a nomination from an authorized nominating source, such as a member of U.S. Congress. Acceptance to the academies is highly competitive. Receiving a nomination is the important first step, however, the actual appointment to a service academy is determined by each academy. Appointments for Wisconsin's First Congressional District will be announced at a later date.