Steil nominates 15 students for appointment to U.S. service academies

WASHINGTON, DC — Congressman Bryan Steil recently nominated 15 high school students from Wisconsin’s First Congressional District for appointments to attend U.S. service academies. Racine County students nominated by Steil include Summer Peterson of Burlington and Devin Stoltenberg of Racine.

“Each year it is an honor to nominate Wisconsin students to serve our nation at a U.S. service academy,” said Steil in a statement. “The nomination process recognizes the character, leadership and academic achievements of Wisconsin high school students eager to serve our country, and I am proud to nominate 15 students to our nation’s service academies.”

Part of the U.S. service academy application process is obtaining a nomination from an authorized nominating source, such as a member of Congress. Acceptance to the academies is highly competitive. Receiving a nomination is the important first step; however, the actual appointment to a service academy is determined by each academy itself. Appointments for Wisconsin’s First Congressional District will be announced at a later date.

Peterson has been nominated for appointment to the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo., and the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md. Stoltenberg has been nominated for appointment to the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, N.Y., and the U.S. Naval Academy.

