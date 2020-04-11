Steil makes Artistic Discovery Contest virtual

JANESVILLE — U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil has announced changes to the Artistic Discovery Contest to help high school students compete while unable to be in their classrooms. The artwork submission deadline has been moved to May 14th and artwork submissions must now be sent via email.
“The coronavirus pandemic may prevent high school students from being in their classrooms, but it does not stop their ability to draw, paint, and create," Steil said. "I want to ensure every high schooler in Southeast Wisconsin has the opportunity to showcase their talents despite the current situation. Please continue working on your artwork and submit your pieces digitally. Good luck to all and I look forward to seeing your submissions."
Students interested in submitting artwork can do so by taking a photo of their work and emailing the photo, an email from their art teacher supporting the submission, and the official Artistic Discovery Contest form to Steil.ArtisticDiscovery@mail.house.gov by May 14.
The Artistic Discovery Contest is open to all high school students in the 1st Congressional District, which includes Racine, Kenosha and Walworth Counties.. The winning artwork of our district's competition will be displayed for one year in the U.S. Capitol. The exhibit in Washington will include the winning artwork from all participating districts from around the country. The winning artwork is also featured on House.gov's Congressional Art Competition page.
Last year’s winner was Kylee Kappers from Kenosha. Her artwork titled Brave is currently displayed in the United States Capitol.
The following is a summary of the Congressional Art Competition rules:
Artwork entered in the contest may be no larger than 26 inches high, 26 inches wide, 4 inches in depth, and not weigh more than 15 pounds. If your artwork is selected as the winning piece, it must arrive framed and must still measure no larger than the above maximum dimensions.
• Paintings — including oil, acrylics, and watercolor
• Drawings — including pastels, colored pencil, pencil, charcoal, ink, and markers (It is recommended that charcoal and pastel drawings be fixed.)
• Collages — must be two dimensional
• Prints — including lithographs, silkscreen, and block prints
• Mixed Media — use of more than two mediums such as pencil, ink, watercolor, etc.
• Computer-generated art
• Photography
If you would like more information on the annual Congressional District Art Competition, call Steil's Janesville Constituent Services Center at (608) 752-4050.
