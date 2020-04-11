Steil makes Artistic Discovery Contest virtual

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

JANESVILLE — U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil has announced changes to the Artistic Discovery Contest to help high school students compete while unable to be in their classrooms. The artwork submission deadline has been moved to May 14th and artwork submissions must now be sent via email.

“The coronavirus pandemic may prevent high school students from being in their classrooms, but it does not stop their ability to draw, paint, and create," Steil said. "I want to ensure every high schooler in Southeast Wisconsin has the opportunity to showcase their talents despite the current situation. Please continue working on your artwork and submit your pieces digitally. Good luck to all and I look forward to seeing your submissions."

Students interested in submitting artwork can do so by taking a photo of their work and emailing the photo, an email from their art teacher supporting the submission, and the official Artistic Discovery Contest form to Steil.ArtisticDiscovery@mail.house.gov by May 14.