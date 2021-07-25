Steil announces youth app contest

RACINE COUNTY — Congressman Bryan Steil announced an innovative challenge for middle school and high school students to grow interest in coding and computer technology.

The national Congressional App Challenge is now accepting registrants from Wisconsin’s First Congressional District for the 2021 competition.

The Congressional App Challenge is open to middle school and high school students who reside or go to school in Wisconsin’s First Congressional District. Students may compete as individuals or in teams of up to four.

Students can register by visiting the Congressional App Challenge website at: congressionalappchallenge.us and visit the “Students” section. Congressional App Challenge applications can be submitted now through 11 a.m. Nov. 1. For all the rules and guidelines, go to congressionalappchallenge.us/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/CAC-2021-Flyer-1.pdf.

The winner will be selected by a panel of judges from Wisconsin’s First Congressional District and honored by Congressman Steil. The winning app is eligible to be featured on display in the United States Capitol building, on house.gov and on the Congressional App Challenge website.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0