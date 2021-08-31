Stay connected with Racine Unified School District

RACINE — Many new things are happening at the Racine Unified School District.

Starting this year at Horlick High School, students will be able to earn their drone pilot licenses. The district’s new Aquatic Center is opening this fall for the entire community.

Families can keep up with the latest at RUSD by following the district on social media, by downloading the new app and sign up to receive monthly district newsletters.

Racine Unified has more than 17,000 Facebook followers and counting who get an exclusive look into RUSD schools, classrooms, students and staff. Posts celebrate students, inform of upcoming events and highlight free resources available to the community. Followers can also ask questions about anything happening in the district. Facebook messages are monitored and responded to daily.

Those who download the RUSD app can get notifications about RUSD and specific schools. The app also features a direct link to the parent portal, lunch menus and more.

Finally, the Inside Unified newsletter includes positive school happenings to enrollment and surveys to important dates. To sign up, go to rusd.org and click on “E-News Sign-Up/Share” under “News.”

Community members can also follow RUSD on LinkedIn to learn more about the district’s community partnerships and Instagram for RUSD images.

