State Rep. who represents Racine and Kenosha to serve on Legislature's most powerful committee

Greta Neubauer, Assembly representative

Neubauer

MADISON — Assembly Democratic leader Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, announced her appointments to the Joint Committee on Finance, which is in charge of writing the state's biennial budget, for the 2023-24 legislative session.

Evan Goyke

Goyke
Tip McGuire Mug

McGuire

Rep. Evan Goyke, D-Milwaukee, will continue his tenure on the committee. Rep. Tip McGuire, a Kenosha Democrat whose district includes southern Racine and a slice of Mount Pleasant, will join him.

The JFC always has influential decisions to make, but that will be especially true in 2023 when the state is projected to have a budget surplus of $6.6 billion.

"Both of these legislators," Neubauer stated, "have a long history of working across the aisle to accomplish shared goals and being strong advocates for their districts and people across the state...

“Since his election to the Assembly, McGuire has demonstrated the capacity and expertise needed to be an effective leader in our caucus and member of this committee," Neubauer continued; McGuire is a former prosecutor. "McGuire is a deeply dedicated legislator who has worked across the aisle to pass legislation like the Main Street Recovery package.

In a statement, McGuire said, “It is an honor to serve on the Joint Committee on Finance for the 2023-24 biennium. As the committee makes critical choices this session about how to best serve the people of Wisconsin, I am committed to ensuring that the voice of the working families and small businesses of our state are heard loud and clear.

"As we head into this next session, Wisconsin has the largest budget surplus in our state’s history. It is incredibly important that those taxpayer dollars are reinvested into Main Street: the working families and small businesses that make our state strong.”

Neubauer had served on the JFC in 2021-22.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, announced last week his appointees to make up the majority of the JFC:

  • Terry Katsma of Oostburg, vice chair.
  • Shannon Zimmerman of River Falls.
  • Tony Kurtz of Wonewoc.
  • Jessie Rodriguez of Oak Creek.
  • Alex Dallman of Green Lake.
