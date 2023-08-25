STURTEVANT — The St. Sebastian STEM Academy 2023-24 school year started with a surprise Tuesday.

An hour after students said goodbye to their families and settled into the first day of class, the building’s power went out.

The power was out for about two hours but came back on before lunch, and students and staff finished the day without any major incidents.

Principal Amanda McCauley anticipated challenges in the upcoming year, and the first day illustrated that.

The power outage, which impacted other parts of the village as well, “was not in the plans, but you roll with it and you learn from it,” McCauley said.

Generally, McCauley understands there will be difficulties this school year in a building that reopened after 11 years.

She said it is key to reflect on them and figure out how to improve. After the first day, for example, school staff tweaked the morning drop off and cafeteria setup.

“With it being a new school, there’s going to be bumps,” McCauley said.

St. Sebastian STEM Academy, 3030 95th St., is part of Siena Catholic Schools of Racine. It is Siena’s seventh school and its first science, technology, engineering and mathematics academy.

STEM focuses on hands-on learning, asking questions and working on projects that may not go perfectly.

Early in the year, the main goal is teaching young students how to act in a classroom setting, since most have not gone to school full-time before.

Errors are inevitable for students and staff, but McCauley said the key is learning from them.

“Mistakes are OK,” McCauley said. “It’s OK to fail once in a while.”

St. Sebastian closed in 2012 after it merged with St. Edward school to become Our Lady of Grace Academy. Its reopening is intended to grow Siena’s reach by attracting younger families, especially those in western Racine County.

The school is starting this year with 3-year-old preschool through kindergarten. Plans are to add one grade every year until St. Sebastian is a 3K through fifth-grade building.

The initial plan was for the school to serve 3K through second grade this school year. However, there was not enough interest to have first and second grade classes.

According to McCauley, there are 32 students this school year: 13 for 3K, 13 for 4K and six for kindergarten.

McCauley hopes to see enrollment increase in future years and said the school plans to have more open houses to attract potential students and their families.

McCauley is a former science teacher at St. Catherine’s High School, where she worked for five years after graduating from college.

She grew up in Racine and graduated from St. Catherine’s. McCauley also taught middle school science and served as a summer school principal for Siena.

McCauley said St. Sebastian parishioners have been very supportive of the school, with some offering to order food Tuesday if the power didn’t come back on in time for lunch.

On Tuesday morning before school began, the seven full-time staffers met with the St. Sebastian parish priest for a few minutes to discuss the day ahead.

McCauley spoke and said all the employees were meant to be there.

“God chose us all for a reason,” McCauley said.

There is one kindergarten teacher. The 3K and 4K classrooms both have one teacher and one educational assistant.

It is a small staff, but Lori Prideaux, St. Sebastian administrative assistant, said they are getting to know each other quickly.

Prideaux and McCauley already knew each other. They met more than a decade ago when McCauley was a student at St. Catherine’s, where Prideaux worked and coached.

They stayed in touch when McCauley went to college, then became colleagues for several years.

When the St. Sebastian principal job opened up, Prideaux was one of several people who encouraged McCauley to apply.

McCauley applied for the position because she has a science background and majored in elementary education. She also recently earned a master’s degree and didn’t anticipate using it this quickly, but many aspects lined up.

“It just felt right,” McCauley said.

Prideaux came aboard as well, mainly because she believed in McCauley.

“I couldn’t miss this opportunity,” Prideaux said. “She’s amazing. The knowledge, the compassion she has, she’s so easy to work with … It’s fun to watch her grow. She’s got so much more that I know that she’s capable of, and I’m sure she will succeed.”

They both started work in early July, and the past couple months mainly involved hiring staff, purchasing instructional materials and ordering supplies and furniture for the building.

There is “never a dull moment” at work, Prideaux said Wednesday, shortly after giving ice to a student who fell and hit her head.

McCauley misses her former colleagues and having her own classroom but is excited to build a new school atmosphere.

“Making this school our own and creating our own culture in this building is what I’m most excited for,” McCauley said. “It’s exciting and scary that there is nothing in place, but we get to make it our own home for the students.”

