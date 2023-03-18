Karter Pittsley laces up his sneakers on March 3. Pittsley was one of several sixth-graders from St. Rita Catholic School in Caledonia who competed in a math and basketball competition with Milwaukee Bucks players Jevon Carter and A.J. Green.
SUBMITTED
Karter Pittsley, right, watches Milwaukee Bucks player Jevon Carter shoot the ball on March 3. Pittsley was one of several sixth-graders from St. Rita Catholic School in Caledonia who competed in a math and basketball competition with Carter and A.J. Green.
SUBMITTED
Joshua Huitron, center, works on a sports draft involving math at St. Rita Catholic School in Caledonia. Huitron and several classmates competed in a similar contest at Fiserv Forum, where the Milwaukee Bucks play their home games.
SUBMITTED
Karter Pittsley, center, was one of several sixth-graders from St. Rita Catholic School in Caledonia who competed in a math and basketball competition with Milwaukee Bucks players Jevon Carter and A.J. Green.
A couple weeks later, more St. Rita students had a similar experience.
On March 14, sixth-grader Joshua Huitron and several classmates visited Fiserv Forum, where the Bucks play their home games. They took part in a sports draft that involved math, competing with students from a few other schools.
“Going from a board game to Fiserv Forum, to actually where the Bucks play, where you could actually feel the experience — I think it was pretty cool,” Huitron said.
The two Bucks players signed Pittsley’s hat and jersey, and Huitron took a photo with Bango, the Bucks’ mascot.
Pittsley and Huitron both play basketball and follow the NBA.
Pittsley said he thinks the Bucks, who currently have the league’s best record, will win the NBA championship this year.
Huitron good-naturedly replied that he believes the Memphis Grizzlies, who he is a fan of, will beat the Bucks for the title.
To travel to Milwaukee, Pittsley and Huitron first had to win the team math competitions among their peers at St. Rita K-8 School, 4433 Douglas Ave.
Cheryl Maraccini, St. Rita math and science teacher, oversaw the contests that aimed to incorporate math into real-world scenarios.
For example, in the draft, students had to convert player statistics from decimals to percentages.
Maraccini said the trips to Milwaukee went as well as she hoped.
“This is exactly how it was supposed to work,” Maraccini said. “This was a true success.”
She said students expressed gratitude for the chance to take part in the competitions, and they hope to do something similar again.
“They realized what an opportunity this was and (were) very appreciative,” Maraccini said. “It’s something they’ve earned, and they really made us proud as a St. Rita’s school. I’d take them anywhere.”
Near the end of his competition, Pittsley told Green to shoot a buzzer-beater, which he made. The Bucks player then passed the ball to Pittsley, who drained a jumper, a fitting end to his fun day.
10 photos from Bucks player MarJon Beauchamp's appearance at Roosevelt Elementary
Little artists
"I'm just really glad you came here"
Happy dance
Kids from Roosevelt Elementary talk about MarJon Beauchamp and the Milwaukee Bucks
Karter Pittsley laces up his sneakers on March 3. Pittsley was one of several sixth-graders from St. Rita Catholic School in Caledonia who competed in a math and basketball competition with Milwaukee Bucks players Jevon Carter and A.J. Green.
Karter Pittsley, right, watches Milwaukee Bucks player Jevon Carter shoot the ball on March 3. Pittsley was one of several sixth-graders from St. Rita Catholic School in Caledonia who competed in a math and basketball competition with Carter and A.J. Green.
Joshua Huitron, center, works on a sports draft involving math at St. Rita Catholic School in Caledonia. Huitron and several classmates competed in a similar contest at Fiserv Forum, where the Milwaukee Bucks play their home games.
Karter Pittsley, center, was one of several sixth-graders from St. Rita Catholic School in Caledonia who competed in a math and basketball competition with Milwaukee Bucks players Jevon Carter and A.J. Green.