CALEDONIA—St. Rita Catholic School has a new principal.

Beth Woodward will lead the school starting July 7.

Woodward will replace Sue Savaglio-Jarvis, who will be Siena Catholic Schools of Racine president starting Saturday.

Savaglio-Jarvis was principal of St. Rita, 4433 Douglas Ave., for two years. She will replace Brenda White as president. White is retiring.

Woodward most recently served as dean of operations at Prince of Peace School in Milwaukee, which is part of the Seton Catholic Schools network.

“We are blessed to welcome Beth to St. Rita and to Siena Catholic Schools,” Savaglio-Jarvis said in a news release. “Her experience leading at a Catholic school and for a fellow Catholic system will certainly bring a level of familiarity to Beth and the St. Rita community alike. I look forward to working with Beth and for her to immerse herself in a school that is so important to me.”

Prior to working at Prince of Peace, Woodward spent 20 years with Glen Hills Middle School in Glendale as an educator and coach. She concurrently taught orchestra at Bayside Middle School in Bayside for five of those years.

Woodward also taught English and music in Spain. She is a cellist and musician and has substituted with the Racine and Kenosha symphonies.

“I could not be more thrilled to continue my work as a leader at St. Rita Catholic School,” Woodward said in a news release. “Having met with a handful of parents and staff, it is clear that the St. Rita community is one united in faith and academic excellence, truly illustrating what it is to effectively educate the whole child. I am excited to get to know the students, faculty, staff and families, as well as Siena Catholic Schools of Racine!”

