St. Lucy student, 8, publishes book about unicorn princess scientist

The sisters and their mother worked together to form the princess scientist character for the blanket before Mya wrote the story.

“We wanted something empowering and fun,” Heather said. “Because we have three girls, I kind of am really big on having empowerment and independent females.”

The family business

The family has been selling on eBay, Poshmark and Mercari for years, but the Flippy book and blanket are the Gillises’ first attempt at manufacturing and selling their own brand of merchandise, called Exclusive Elegance.

The Gillises had been selling on eBay as a side business for a while, but started getting serious about it in 2013. At that time, Parker was training to be a police officer but with Heather working as a physician assistant they decided those schedules would not work for their family.

Parker decided to stay at home with their daughters instead of pursuing a career in law enforcement and he and Heather turned their eBay work into a six-figure business. Then, about a year ago, they decided to create their own brand and began working on the Flippy character and blanket. They plan to continue making new products with different characters and for Mya to write a book about each of them.