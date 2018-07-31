Subscribe for 17¢ / day
St. Lucy School

St. Lucy School students visit the Racine Heritage Museum during their civics and architectural tour.

RACINE — Near the end of the 2017-18 school year, St. Lucy School’s eighth grade students participated in a civics/architectural unit to increase their knowledge and pride in Racine.

They learned about prominent architectural styles and saw a slide presentation of the many buildings in Racine that are on the National Register. They learned about early leaders in Racine including Gilbert Knapp, Lucius Brake, J.I. Case, SC Johnson, Henry Mitchell, Martin Secor, Karel Jonas, Joshua Glover, William Horlick, E.H. Wadewitz, Dr. Clarendon I. Shoop, Henry S. Durand, Chauncey Hall and Lucas Bradley. They also toured the SC Johnson administration building and Wingspread, designed by Frank Lloyd Wright.

Culminating the unit, the students “enjoyed the Ryde” from St. Lucy School to Seventh Street where they viewed several buildings, including an interior tour of the Racine County Courthouse and the courtroom of Judge Eugene Gasiorkiewicz. They also participated in a presentation by Kari DeBerg of the Racine Heritage Museum and a scavenger hunt.

