Try 3 months for $3
St. John's children's choir.

The current St. John's children's choir is shown. 

RACINE — St. John’s Lutheran Church and School will honor Arthur Preuss for his 61 years of service to the church Sunday, May 5, at 9 a.m.

Preuss joined the church and school, 510 Kewaunee St., as a teacher and music director in 1957.

He is still the organist and director of the senior and bell choirs.

The ceremony honoring Preuss will be held between the 7:45 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. services that day. At the end of each service, children’s choir alumni are invited to join the current choir in a “familiar anthem” arranged by Preuss.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments