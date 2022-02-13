St. Edward's has openings in junior kindergarten program

RACINE — St. Edward’s Child Development Center, 1430 Grove Ave., is accepting enrollments for its all-day junior kindergarten program for the 2022/2023 academic school year.

The Jr. Kindergarten program meets from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Children can attend for a minimum of three days. Wrap-around care is available at no extra charge. The center is open from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The junior kindergarten program is specially designed for those children who miss the cutoff for kindergarten 2022 or who will be starting in the fall of 2023. The program offers individualized, developmentally appropriate activities that support active learning and promote children’s progress in all developmental areas.

For more information or to schedule a tour of the facility, call 262-636-8051.

