St. Edward's Child Development Center offers summer session
RACINE — The summer program at St. Edward Child Development Center, 1430 Grove Ave., begins June 15 and runs through Aug. 20. Families can sign up for the weeks they want to use during the summer.

Each week is structured around a theme that will offer arts and crafts, field trips, museums, parks and recreation and so much more. The programs run from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, with extended hours, if needed. For more information or to register, call 262-636-8051.

The program provides a creative and fun use of free time, while also providing peace of mind and a sense of well-being knowing that your child is being cared for, challenged and encouraged to grow in confidence and self-esteem.

