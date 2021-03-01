St. Edward Child Development Center taking registrations

Both programs both meet from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, with free wrap-around care available.

St. Edwards is a nationally accredited center and has the highest 5-star rating with Wisconsin Youngstar. The center has been preparing students for more than 20 with a Christian environment and a low teacher-student ratio. For more information or to arrange for a tour of the facility, call 262-636-8051.