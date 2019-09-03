RACINE — All graduates of St. Edward’s Catholic School, 1401 Grove Ave., are invited for an all-year reunion for the school and church’s 100-year anniversary from 6-10 p.m. Oct. 11.
Tickets cost $20 for the school reunion and include heavy hors d’oeuvres and soft drinks. Beer and wine will be sold. A copy of the commemorative booklet being published for the centennial is included in the price of the ticket.
Tickets for the dinner cost $25 each or $40 for two. The ticket includes a full buffet dinner with beverages, wine and dessert. A copy of the commemorative booklet is included for each ticket holder.
Additional copies of the booklet can be purchased for $5.
For information and registration, go to www.saintedwardracine.org/100th-anniversary or call 262-636-8040.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.