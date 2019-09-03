{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — All graduates of St. Edward’s Catholic School, 1401 Grove Ave., are invited for an all-year reunion for the school and church’s 100-year anniversary from 6-10 p.m. Oct. 11.

Tickets cost $20 for the school reunion and include heavy hors d’oeuvres and soft drinks. Beer and wine will be sold. A copy of the commemorative booklet being published for the centennial is included in the price of the ticket.

Tickets for the dinner cost $25 each or $40 for two. The ticket includes a full buffet dinner with beverages, wine and dessert. A copy of the commemorative booklet is included for each ticket holder.

Additional copies of the booklet can be purchased for $5.

For information and registration, go to www.saintedwardracine.org/100th-anniversary or call 262-636-8040.

