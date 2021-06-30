 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ST. CATHERINE'S HIGH SCHOOL SCHOLARSHIPS & AWARDS
0 Comments
ST. CATHERINE'S HIGH SCHOOL SCHOLARSHIPS & AWARDS

ST. CATHERINE'S HIGH SCHOOL SCHOLARSHIPS & AWARDS

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Senior scholarship and award recipients at St. Catherine’s High School in 2021 are:

Valedictorians: Kathryn Smith, Miranda Ward.

Salutatorian, University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Athletic Scholarship: Molly O’Regan.

All In Milwaukee: Anthony Garduno, Jazmin Muro, Jonathan Ramos, Brian Reyna Flores, Olivia Rincon.

Carroll University Pioneer Promise: Estrella Arriaga.

Carthage College Founders Scholarship, Carthage College Financial Scholarship: Yaritza Perez.

Carthage College Hillsboro Scholarship, Carthage College Financial Grant: Araseli Sandoval, Amari Wilson.

Carthage College Foundation Scholarship: Aleksi Estrada.

Carthage College Academic Scholarship, Carthage Endowed Scholarship, Carthage College Financial Grant: Logan Marino.

Columbia College Faculty Recognition Award, Columbia College Scholar Award, Columbia College Dean’s Scholarship: Gabriella Beyer.

Culver-Stockton College Athletic and Academic Scholarship: Demarion Cobb.

DePaul University Grant: Lauren Martin.

Destination Milwaukee School of Engineering Scholarship, Milwaukee School of Engineering Academic Excellence Scholarship, Milwaukee School of Engineering Grant, Milwaukee School of Engineering Science Olympiad Scholarship: Olivia Rincon.

Ideal Industries Educational Grant, University of Arizona Distinction Award: Kathryn Smith.

Iowa State Full Athletic Scholarship: Tyrese Hunter.

John C. and Hildegard Heegeman Scholarship: Alani Santos.

Lawrence University Main Hall Green Academic Scholarship, Light! More Light! Scholarship: Trey Polk.

Loyola University Damen Scholarship, Loyola University Emerson Scholarship, Loyola University Grant: Alivia York.

Marquette University Grant: Jovanna Hernandez, Alani Santos.

Marquette University Pere Marquette Scholarship: Jovanna Hernandez, Alani Santos, Aliana Villafane.

University of Wisconsin-Madison Meister Trust Fund: Anthony Garduno.

Milwaukee School of Engineering Financial Aid, Milwaukee School of Engineering Initial Offer, Project Lead the Way Award: Grant May.

Racine Local Businesses Scholarship: Jovanna Hernandez.

RF Jaeschke Scholarship: Edie Rognerud.

SC Johnson Sons and Daughters Scholarship: Kyle Moriarity, Olivia Moriarity.

SC Johnson STEM Scholars Pathway: Christian Perez, Eric Zaldivar.

St. Vincent DePaul Scholarship: Lauren Martin.

University of Wisconsin-Gap Grant and Scholarship, University of Wisconsin-Madison Grant: Katherine Nelson.

University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Full Athletic Scholarship: Kamari McGee.

University of Wisconsin-Madison Bucky’s Tuition: Jonathan Ramos.

University of Wisconsin-Whitewater The Chancellor Scholar’s Award: Miranda Ward.

+2 
KATHRYN-SMITH-ST-CATS.jpg

Smith
+2 
MIRANDA-WARD-ST-CATS.jpg

Ward
+2 
MOLLY-OREGAN-ST-CATS.jpg

O'Regan
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Fox News Settles Workplace Culture Investigation for $1 Million

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News