ST. CATHERINE'S HIGH SCHOOL SCHOLARSHIPS & AWARDS

RACINE — Senior scholarship and award recipients at St. Catherine’s High School in 2021 are:
Valedictorians: Kathryn Smith, Miranda Ward.
Salutatorian, University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Athletic Scholarship: Molly O’Regan.
All In Milwaukee: Anthony Garduno, Jazmin Muro, Jonathan Ramos, Brian Reyna Flores, Olivia Rincon.
Carroll University Pioneer Promise: Estrella Arriaga.
Carthage College Founders Scholarship, Carthage College Financial Scholarship: Yaritza Perez.
Carthage College Hillsboro Scholarship, Carthage College Financial Grant: Araseli Sandoval, Amari Wilson.
Carthage College Foundation Scholarship: Aleksi Estrada.
Carthage College Academic Scholarship, Carthage Endowed Scholarship, Carthage College Financial Grant: Logan Marino.
Columbia College Faculty Recognition Award, Columbia College Scholar Award, Columbia College Dean’s Scholarship: Gabriella Beyer.
Culver-Stockton College Athletic and Academic Scholarship: Demarion Cobb.
DePaul University Grant: Lauren Martin.
Destination Milwaukee School of Engineering Scholarship, Milwaukee School of Engineering Academic Excellence Scholarship, Milwaukee School of Engineering Grant, Milwaukee School of Engineering Science Olympiad Scholarship: Olivia Rincon.
Ideal Industries Educational Grant, University of Arizona Distinction Award: Kathryn Smith.
Iowa State Full Athletic Scholarship: Tyrese Hunter.
John C. and Hildegard Heegeman Scholarship: Alani Santos.
Lawrence University Main Hall Green Academic Scholarship, Light! More Light! Scholarship: Trey Polk.
Loyola University Damen Scholarship, Loyola University Emerson Scholarship, Loyola University Grant: Alivia York.
Marquette University Grant: Jovanna Hernandez, Alani Santos.
Marquette University Pere Marquette Scholarship: Jovanna Hernandez, Alani Santos, Aliana Villafane.
University of Wisconsin-Madison Meister Trust Fund: Anthony Garduno.
Milwaukee School of Engineering Financial Aid, Milwaukee School of Engineering Initial Offer, Project Lead the Way Award: Grant May.
Racine Local Businesses Scholarship: Jovanna Hernandez.
RF Jaeschke Scholarship: Edie Rognerud.
SC Johnson Sons and Daughters Scholarship: Kyle Moriarity, Olivia Moriarity.
SC Johnson STEM Scholars Pathway: Christian Perez, Eric Zaldivar.
St. Vincent DePaul Scholarship: Lauren Martin.
University of Wisconsin-Gap Grant and Scholarship, University of Wisconsin-Madison Grant: Katherine Nelson.
University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Full Athletic Scholarship: Kamari McGee.
University of Wisconsin-Madison Bucky’s Tuition: Jonathan Ramos.
University of Wisconsin-Whitewater The Chancellor Scholar’s Award: Miranda Ward.