RACINE — Scholarship and award recipients at St. Catherine’s High School in 2023 included:
Valedictorian and University of Wisconsin-Parkside Academic Excellence Scholarship: Victoria Cook.
Salutatorian, All-In Milwaukee, Por La Gente: Roy Moralez Memorial Scholarship, University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Black & Gold Scholarship, University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panther AIM Scholarship and University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panther Grant: Arianna Macias.
All-In Milwaukee: Giaynah Garcia, Arianna Jones, Jesus Pacheco Barragan, Novodny Phipps and Marco Sanchez Flores.
Alverno College Clare Scholarship, Alverno College Class of 1972 Scholarship, Alverno College Grant, Alverno College Vanguard Alumnae, Alverno Room Grant and Alverno Scholarship: Kimberly Arias.
Alverno College Dean’s Scholarship: Alizae Mazurkiewicz.
Carthage College Multicultural Grant, Carthage Endowed Scholar, Carthage Highest Honors, Carthage Visit Grant, Carthage WTG Match and Por la Gente Community Service Scholarship: Margarita Reyes Pena.
College of Lake County School Scholarship: Kennedee Clark.
Concordia University Football Scholarship and Concordia Academic Scholarship: Elijah Wray and Isaiah Wray.
De la Salle Christian Brother Scholarship and St. Mary’s University Robert Castaneda Memorial Scholarship: Gustavo Vargas.
Destination Milwaukee School of Engineering, Milwaukee School of Engineering Academic Scholarship and Rube Goldberg Scholarship: Anthony Sosa.
Gateway Pioneer Scholarship: Trent Clay.
Gateway Promise Scholarship: Jose Anguiano Gasca and Layliah Hinton.
Gateway Technical Excellence Scholarship: Madeline Kroll.
Loyola Grant, Loyola Scholarship and Loyola SME Prime Scholarship: Harry Sosnay.
Mares Family Scholarship: Tristan Ropiak.
Marquette University Grant and Marquette University Magis Campus Resident Grant: Margarette Fischer.
Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design Merit Scholarship: Sarah Scott.
Miss Latina Racine Scholarship: Margarita Reyes Pena.
Pere Marquette Award, Perkins Family Scholarship and SC Johnson Sons & Daughters Scholarship: Margarette Fischer.
Racine Local Business Scholarship: Kennedee Clark.
Ripon College Dean’s Scholarship and Ripon College Grant: Mia Prevost.
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities Distinguished Young Woman Scholarship and University of Minnesota-Twin Cities Distinguished Young Woman Athletic Scholarship: Annika Peterson.
University of South Carolina Academic Merit Scholarship and University of South Carolina UG Scholarship: Gabriella Orth.
University of Wisconsin-Madison Bucky’s Tuition Promise: Giaynah Garcia.
University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Black & Gold Scholarship: Alexis Hrouda, Mikayla Stanley and Makaelyn Trujillo.
University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Chancellor’s Merit Scholarship: Alexis Hrouda.
University of Wisconsin-Whitewater STEM Scholarship: Tristian Ropiak.