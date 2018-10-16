RACINE — St. Catherine’s High School Athletic Hall of Fame inducted six new members at the ceremony and reception held on Sept. 29 at the school, 1200 Park Ave. The St. Catherine High School’s Athletic Hall of Fame was established in 1998 and recognizes the exceptional athletic accomplishments and contributions of alumni and friends during their days at St. Catherine’s High School.
The class of 2018 inductees include:
- Jeff DeMatthew, 1973, cross country and track and field. DeMatthew was a member of the 1971 Class A State Championship cross country team. He was named Individual Metro Conference Champion and Class A State Champion his senior year. DeMatthew is also the state title holder in the 2-mile run.
- Krystal Ellis, 2005, basketball, soccer and volleyball. Ellis earned nine letters and earned all-conference status in volleyball, basketball and soccer multiple years. Her sophomore year, she was the Racine County Player of the year for girls’ basketball. She was also named to the all-state team as a sophomore, junior and senior.
- Michelle Flynn, 1996, cross country and track and field. Flynn has been the only woman to win the Angel Invite (and she did this twice). She holds school records in track and field in the 1600 and 3200. Twice in her high school career, Flynn was named County Runner of the Year in cross country. She also has three top 10 finishes in the WISAA state cross country meet.
- Kenneth Mueller, 1997, cross country, basketball and track and field. Mueller was a member of the winning 1600 relay at the Metro Conference Meet and won WISAA Division 1 state title all four years in track and field. He was named All-County Athlete of the Year as a senior after a three-peat as state champion in the 400.
- Vincent Rottino, 1998, baseball. Rottino compiled a .479 batting average with 11 extra-base hits, 18 stolen bases in 18 attempts, 11 walks and only two strikeouts. He was named Racine County Player of the Year and received runner-up honors for Player of the Year in the conference.
- Terry Toll “Voice of the Angels.” Toll, nicknamed the “Voice of the Angels,” is recognized for his dedication as an active school parent. In addition to being a former treasurer for the Angel Athletics Association, he shared his voice as a public-address announcer for basketball games for 25 years.
St. Catherine High School accepts nominations on a rolling basis for both the Athletic Hall of Fame and the Alumni Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies for each occur in opposite years. For more information or to submit a nomination, go to saintcats.org/halls-of-fame.
