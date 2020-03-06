St. Cat's to break ground on $1.2 million STEM lab, expanded programs

RACINE — St. Catherine’s High School is taking a step toward science in mid-April, as they break ground on the creation of a $1.2 million STEM lab with expanded STEM-based class offerings.
Todd Willems, chief academic officer of Siena Catholic Schools of Racine, said that the planning for the project began approximately two years ago after St. Catherine’s offered an introduction to engineering design class to students when class schedules had already been completed.
Willems said the expectation was that maybe 20 students would drop a course to enroll. Instead, 60 students signed up. “It was a good sign early on that our students were engaged in project-base and STEM-related courses,” Willems said. Of the 60 students who took that initial course, two-thirds also enrolled in the next level of engineering class that the school offered.
STEM lab, programming
The creation of the STEM lab is being made possible by a formerly secured $500,000 grant from SC Johnson. The other funding will allow for two additional science classroom spaces and one science project/makers space to campus.
The project is expected to be completed by the beginning of the 2020-21 school year.
“We really want to make sure that we are looked at as a school that is strong in science and technology,” Willems said. “This is a continued step in that direction.”
The funds will also support the continued growth of STEM programming at St. Catherine’s, which currently includes Project Lead The Way and Microsoft TEALS.
Planning over the past two years, coupled with the kickoff funds by SC Johnson, will bring six courses to St. Cat’s. Nearly 200 students have already signed up for 2020-21 STEM courses, including:
- Introduction to engineering design
- Principles of engineering
- Digital electronics
- Principles of biomedical
- science
- Introduction to computer science
- AP computer science
- principles
Willems worked on the project extensively, along with Karen Matthews, the school’s science department chair.
