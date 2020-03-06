St. Cat's to break ground on $1.2 million STEM lab, expanded programs

RACINE — St. Catherine’s High School is taking a step toward science in mid-April, as they break ground on the creation of a $1.2 million STEM lab with expanded STEM-based class offerings.

Todd Willems, chief academic officer of Siena Catholic Schools of Racine, said that the planning for the project began approximately two years ago after St. Catherine’s offered an introduction to engineering design class to students when class schedules had already been completed.

Willems said the expectation was that maybe 20 students would drop a course to enroll. Instead, 60 students signed up. “It was a good sign early on that our students were engaged in project-base and STEM-related courses,” Willems said. Of the 60 students who took that initial course, two-thirds also enrolled in the next level of engineering class that the school offered.

STEM lab, programming

The creation of the STEM lab is being made possible by a formerly secured $500,000 grant from SC Johnson. The other funding will allow for two additional science classroom spaces and one science project/makers space to campus.

The project is expected to be completed by the beginning of the 2020-21 school year.

