RACINE — The St. Catherine’s High School class of 1979 will hold its 40th reunion celebration 5:30 p.m. Aug. 3 at Third Coast Woodfire Pizza and Pub, 207 Gaslight Drive.

For more information, visit the alumni tab on the school website, www.saintcats.org.

