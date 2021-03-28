Spring StoryWalk open at Bong State Recreation Area

BRISTOL — Richard Bong State Recreation Area, 26313 Burlington Road, invites the public to explore the newly installed spring StoryWalk.

StoryWalks offer a chance for children and adults to enjoy reading and the outdoors at the same time. Laminated pages from the children's book, “Our Yard is Full of Birds" by Anne Rockwell, are attached to posts which are installed along the nature trail. People hike the trail in search for the next page in the story.

Additional activities like scavenger hunts, art projects, snack ideas and action play are also included to help people explore nature and learn more about birds. People can bring their phone or camera to take photos of the extra activities that are posted.

The book is aimed primarily at ages 3 to 8 but the whole family can enjoy the hike. The .7-mile trail begins right behind the Visitor Center and has some grade to it. The park is open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Dogs are not allowed on this trail.

There is no cost to hike but a Wisconsin state park vehicle admission sticker is required to enter the park. To purchase a sticker online, go to YourPassNow.

Call 262-878-5601 for more information.

