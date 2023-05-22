MOUNT PLEASANT — Case High School, 7345 Washington Ave., has planned two spring concerts.

Our Hesperian Way: Part One is the final instrumental music concert of the year at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 23.

Upperclassmen band will begin the concert with an arrangement of Gershwin's "An American In Paris." This will then be followed by the jazz band performing works by Miho Hazama, Rob McConnell and Barry Manilow.

The string orchestra will then perform works by Florence Price, Arcangelo Corelli and Hector Villa-Lobos. There will be a finale of music arranged by Carlos Eiene from popular video games.

The Our Hesperian Way: CHS Bands and the Racine Concert Band concert is at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 25.

RCB selections include Lawrence McDonald's "Scenes from Sheridan Road" Norman Dello Joio's "Concertante" and Leonard Bernstein's "Slava."

Case students will perform Gershwin's An American in Paris," James Curnow's "Where Never Lark or Eagle Flew" and Michael Giacchino's main theme from "The Incredibles." The bands combine forces for a grand Finale of "As the Stars Forever" by Warner Hutchison.

Tickets cost $5 or $4 for students. For tickets, go to bit.ly/3nGPQJH.