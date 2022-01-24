Spring Break Nature Camp set at River Bend

CALEDONIA — River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road, is offering a Spring Break Nature Camp for youth ages 7 to 12 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, April 18-22.

Spring is an exciting time to be out in nature as winter recedes and the forests and fields stir with the new season. Campers will build campfires, track wildlife, enjoy archery and explore River Bend in the early spring.

Children can come for one day or all five. The cost is $40 per day and registration is required. Go to RiverBendRacine.org or call 262-639-1515.

